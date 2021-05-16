Skip to content

Maximos the Confessor: “by his own free choice”

16 May 2021
tags: , , , ,

.

“Our forefather Adam… used his freedom to turn toward what was worse and to direct his desire away from what had been permitted to what was forbidden. It was in his power ‘to be united to the Lord and become one spirit with God…’ (I Cor. 6:15). But Adam was deceived and chose to cut himself off voluntarily from God’s happy end for him, preferring by his own free choice to be drawn down to the earth (cf. Gen. 2:17) than to become God by grace.”

St. Maximos the Confessor

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: