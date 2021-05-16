Maximos the Confessor: “by his own free choice”

“Our forefather Adam… used his freedom to turn toward what was worse and to direct his desire away from what had been permitted to what was forbidden. It was in his power ‘to be united to the Lord and become one spirit with God…’ (I Cor. 6:15). But Adam was deceived and chose to cut himself off voluntarily from God’s happy end for him, preferring by his own free choice to be drawn down to the earth (cf. Gen. 2:17) than to become God by grace.”

St. Maximos the Confessor

