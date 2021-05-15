Skip to content

Irenaeus: “man is in his own power with respect to faith”

15 May 2021
“… not merely in works, but also in faith, has God preserved the will of man free and under his own control, saying, ‘According to your faith be it unto you’ (Mt. 9:29); thus showing that there is a faith specially belonging to man, since he has an opinion specially his own. And again, ‘All things are possible to him who believes’ (Mk. 9:23); and, ‘Go your way; and as you have believed, so be it done unto you’ (Mt. 8:13). Now all such expressions demonstrate that man is in his own power with respect to faith. And for this reason, ‘he who believes in Him has eternal life; while he who believes not the Son has not eternal life, but the wrath of God shall remain upon him’ (Jn. 3:36).”

St. Irenaeus of Lyons

