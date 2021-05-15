Dionysius: “the proof of love”

.

“Our Lord Jesus Christ made the merciful shepherding of His sheep the proof of love for Himself (cf. Jn. 21:15-17). He denounces as ‘wicked’ the servant who refused to pardon the debt of his fellow servant and who did not share in even the smallest way, the immense kindness that was bestowed on himself; that he should suffer the fate which he dealt is plainly shown to be right (cf. Mt. 18:32-33).”

St. Dionysius the Areopagite

.

.

.

.

.

.

.