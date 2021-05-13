Skip to content

John Cassian: “Let everybody know this”

13 May 2021
“Let everybody know this. He shall be assigned to the place and to the service to which he gave and devoted himself in this life and he can be sure that in eternity he will have as his lot the service and the companionship which he preferred in this life. This is what the Lord means when He says, ‘If anyone is my servant let him follow Me and where I am he will be there as my servant’ (Jn. 12:26).”

St. John Cassian, Conferences

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
