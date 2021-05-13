Archbishop Vigano: “opening our eyes to understand the absurdity of what is happening around us”

.

“If there is a “Great Reset” that humanity really needs, this can only come in the return to God, in a true conversion of individuals and of society to Christ the King, which for too long we have allowed to be dethroned in the name of a perverse freedom that permits and legitimizes everything except the Good. That “Great Reset” was accomplished on Golgotha, in the moment in which Satan believed that he was putting the Son of God to death and preventing the Redemption, while in reality he was signing his own definitive defeat. What we are witnessing today is only a painful after-effect of the battle between Christ and Satan, between the offspring of the Woman clothed in light of whom the Book of Revelation speaks and the accursed offspring of the ancient Serpent.

“Thus, as we approach the persecution of the End Times, we have the supernatural certainty that even this grotesque pandemic, a miserable pretext for the establishment of an antihuman and antichristic synarchy, is doomed to defeat, because Christ has already conquered the eternally Defeated One with a crushing and inexorable victory. Strengthened by the certainty of this epochal victory, whose triumph we will see perhaps very soon, we must fight under the banner of Christ the King and the protection of the Queen of Victories, whom the Lord has given the power to crush the head of the Evil One.

“If we return to Christ, beginning with ourselves and our families, we will succeed not only in opening our eyes to understand the absurdity of what is happening around us, but we will also know how to effectively fight with the invincible weapons of Faith. “Omne, quod est ex Deo, vincit mundum: et haec est victoria, quae vincit mundum, fides nostra. – For whoever is begotten by God conquers the world: and this is the victory that conquers the world, our faith” (1 Jn 5:4). Then the new tower of Babel, the house of cards of Covid, the farce of the vaccines, and the fraud of the Great Reset will inexorably collapse, manifesting in its diabolical nature the murderous plan of the Adversary and his servants.”

Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano. Truth Over Fear online summit, May 2021

Read the Archbishop’s entire address here

