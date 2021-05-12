Cyril of Alexandria: “the Word of God”

“… Godhead and flesh are different in their nature, yet the body of the Word of God was the Word’s own; the Word that was united to it was not separated from the body. For this is the only way in which we can conceive of Emmanuel, which means ‘God with us’ (Mt. 1:23). There is no other way. That is precisely why on one occasion, having made Himself manifest to us as man from the point of view of His self-emptying, He says, ‘No one takes My life from Me’ (Jn. 10:18), while on another occasion, conceived of as God from a heavenly point of view and one with His own flesh, He says, ‘No one has ascended into heaven but He who has descended from heaven, the Son of Man’ (Jn. 3:13).”

St. Cyril of Alexandria

