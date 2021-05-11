“Does a people have the right to have a nation that is at its exclusive service?”

.

“The French people are faced with a heroic challenge, that of defying the direction of History and re-imposing the sovereignty of the people at the center of all things. The challenge of recalling what the people is: a thousand-year-old lineage to be protected like a treasure, not a mass of fungible and corruptible individuals.

“It is an absolutely colossal challenge, that of answering the question asked since 1945, and to which we have refused to answer until now: “Does a people have the right to have a nation that is at its exclusive service?”

“The sad events of the Second World War wanted to offer a negative answer to this question. Today, everything pushes us to offer a positive answer. In any case, it is a question that must be answered. And the answer will be definitive, totally definitive.

“And History has decided that it will be the French people who will be the first to answer this question… Because we will be the first to be confronted with this existential questioning, that of choosing to be or not to be as a people.“I think any nation would tremble with fear at such a challenge. Any nation would tremble even before entering the arena. Other nations would tremble with fear: the fear of being alone against all, of being misjudged, unloved, ill-regarded… But France is different, we are not afraid of solitude, we are not afraid of fighting one against ten. Our entire history has prepared us to fulfill this task, to accomplish this role, to be the people through whom paradigm shifts come.”

Commandant François

Read more here.

A news article about the General’s Letter is here

The General’s Letter is here, in French

