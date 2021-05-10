Skip to content

Kierkegaard: "not a question of interpretation, but action"

10 May 2021
“It is only all too easy to understand the requirements contained in God’s Word (‘Give all your goods to the poor.’ ‘If anyone strikes you on the right cheek, turn the left.’ ‘If anyone takes your coat, let him have your cloak also.” “Rejoice always.’ ‘Count it sheer joy when you meet various temptations’ etc.). The most ignorant, poor creature cannot honestly deny being able to understand God’s requirements. But it is tough on the flesh to will to understand it and to then act accordingly. It is not a question of interpretation, but action.”

Soren Kierkegaard, Provocations

