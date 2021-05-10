Gregory the Great: “He called us to the recovery of grace”

“…mercifulness, in calling after transgression, is well expressed through the Prophet, when to man turned away from God it is said, ‘Your eyes shall see your teacher, and your ears shall hear the word of one behind your back admonishing you’ (Isa. 30:20-21). For indeed the Lord admonished the human race to their face, when to man, created in Paradise, and standing in free will, He declared what He ought to do or not to do. But man turned his back on the face of God, when in his pride he despised His commands. Yet still God deserted him not in his pride, in that He gave the Law for the purpose of recalling man, and sent exhorting angels, and Himself appeared in the flesh of our mortality. Therefore, standing behind our back, He admonished us, in that, even though despised, He called us to the recovery of grace.”

St. Gregory the Great

