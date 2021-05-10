Skip to content

God’s grace and Milo Yiannopoulos

10 May 2021
tags: , , , , , , ,

Well. isn’t this interesting, and something to rejoice about. Eric Metaxas interviewing Milo Yiannopoulos. Some people have expressed skepticism concerning Milo’s sincerity here, but I would like to take him at his word.

One Comment leave one →
  1. ctmiller8492 permalink
    10 May 2021 1:16 pm

    Lesbianism, homosexuality, and transsexualism are not something of which one should be proud. Interracial sexual relationships should not be tolerated. No serious man aspires to live the ‘player’ life. Likewise, the ‘feminist’ attitude and ideology that many of our women have taken up must now be put aside. We cannot afford this nonsense anymore.

    All of these ‘lifestyles’ tend toward sterility, lonesomeness, resentment, and disease. Which is, of course, why they are promoted by a system that wants to weaken and isolate us. Their ultimate goal is to make it as hard as possible for our people to form normal families that can produce lots of healthy children. And without children, we are all as good as dead.

    Reply

