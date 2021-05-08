Gregory the Great: “To hide one’s talent in the earth”

“To hide one’s talent in the earth (cf. Mt. 25:18) is to occupy the intelligence God gives us in purely earthly matters, not to seek spiritual profit, never to lift our heart above worldly considerations. For there are some who received the gift of understanding, but who, nevertheless, understand only the flesh. Of these the prophet says, ‘They are wise to do evil, but to do good they have no knowledge’ (Jer. 4:22).”

St. Gregory the Great, Parables of the Gospel

