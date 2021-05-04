Skip to content

Richard Horton: “science has taken a turn towards darkness”

4 May 2021
“The case against science is straightforward: much of the scientific literature, perhaps half, may simply be untrue. Afflicted by studies with small sample sizes, tiny effects, invalid exploratory analyses, and flagrant conflicts of interest, together with an obsession for pursuing fashionable trends of dubious importance, science has taken a turn towards darkness”

Richard Horton, editor of The Lancet

Read more here.

from → Politics/Current events
