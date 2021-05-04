Skip to content

Marcia Angell: “It is simply no longer possible to believe much of the clinical research”

4 May 2021
“It is simply no longer possible to believe much of the clinical research that is published, or to rely on the judgment of trusted physicians or authoritative medical guidelines. I take no pleasure in this conclusion, which I reached slowly and reluctantly over my two decades as editor of The New England Journal of Medicine”

Marcia Angell, Drug Companies & Doctors: A Story of Corruption. The New York Review of Books magazine

Read more here.

