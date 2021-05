John of Kronstadt: “do not murmur against God”

.

“When you see your body wasted away through sickness, do not murmur against God, but say: ‘The Lord gave, and the Lord has taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord’ (Job 1:21). You are accustomed to look upon your body as upon your own inalienable property, but that is quite wrong, because your body is God’s edifice.”

St. John of Kronstadt, My Life in Christ

.

.

.

.

.

.

.