Ephraim the Syrian: “That Power Which may not be handled”

“That Power Which may not be handled came down and clothed itself in members that may be touched; that the needy may draw near to Him, that in touching His human nature they may discern His Godhead. For that dumb man whom the Lord healed with the fingers of the body, discerned that He had approached his ears and touched his tongue (Mk. 7:32-37); nay, with his fingers that may be touched, he touched Godhead, that may not be touched; when it was loosing the string of his tongue, and opening the clogged doors of his ears. For the Architect of the body and Artificer of the flesh came to him, and with His gentle voice pierced without pain his thickened ears. And his mouth which was closed up, that it could not give birth to a word, gave birth to praise to Him Who made its barrenness fruitful in the birth of words. He, then, Who gave to Adam that he should speak at once without teaching, Himself gave to the dumb that they should speak easily, tongues that are learned with difficulty.”

St. Ephraim the Syrian

