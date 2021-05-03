Maximos the Confessor: “Those who, animal-like, live solely according to the senses”

“Those who, animal-like, live solely according to the senses… misuse God’s creation in order to indulge the passions. They do not understand the principle of that wisdom which is revealed to all: that we should know and praise God through His creation and that by means of the visible world we should understand whence we came, what we are, for what purpose we were made and where we are going. On the contrary, they travel through this present age in darkness… with… ignorance of God.”

St. Maximos the Confessor, The Philokalia

