Kierkegaard: “he must choose”

“…a human being not only can choose but… he must choose… for in this way God retains His honor while at the same time has a fatherly concern for humankind. Though God has lowered Himself to being that which can be chosen, yet each person must on his part choose. God is not mocked. Therefore the matter stands thus: If a person avoids choosing, this is the same as the presumption of choosing the world.”

Soren Kierkegaard, Provocations

