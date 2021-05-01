John of Kronstadt: “Only then do we truly live”

.

“The best moments on earth are those during which we meditate upon heavenly things in general, when we recognize or defend the truth, that heavenly dweller and denizen. Only then do we truly live. Therefore, the essential interests of the soul require that we should oftener rise above the earth, upwards to heaven, where is our true life, our true country, which shall have no end.”

St. John of Kronstadt, My Life in Christ

.

.

.

.

‘.

.

.