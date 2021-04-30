Gregory Palamas: “prayer can do great things when combined with fasting”

.

“… if we are dominated by passionate emotions, then we certainly stand in need of the physical suffering that comes from fasting, vigils and similar things, if we are to apply ourselves to prayer. This suffering alone mortifies the body’s inclination to sin, and moderates and weakens the thoughts that provoke violent passions. Moreover, it is this which brings about within us the start of holy compunction, through which both the stain of past faults is done away and the divine favour especially attracted, and which disposes one towards prayer. For ‘God will not despise a bruised heart’, as David says (Ps. 51:19); and? God heals in no more certain way than through suffering. This is why the Lord taught us in the Gospels that prayer can do great things when combined with fasting (Mk. 9:29).”

St. Gregory Palamas, The Triads

.

.

.

.

.

.

.