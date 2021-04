Gregory of Sinai: “those who endure”

.



“To suffer for Christ’s sake is patiently to endure whatever happens to us. For the envy which the innocent provoke is for their benefit, while the Lord’s schooling tests us so as to bring about our conversion, since it opens our ears when we are guilty. That is why the Lord has promised an eternal crown to those who endure in this manner (cf. Jms. 1:12).”

St. Gregory of Sinai, The Philokalia

.

.

.

.

.

.

.