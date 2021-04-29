Athanasius: “the way of truth”

.

“…the way of truth will aim at reaching the real and true God. But for its knowledge and comprehension, there is need of none other save of ourselves. Neither, as God Himself is above all, is the road to Him afar off or outside ourselves, but it is in us, and it is possible to find it from ourselves, in the first instance, as Moses also taught, when he said: ‘The word’ of faith ‘is within your heart’ (Deut. 30:14). Which very thing the Saviour declared and confirmed, when He said: ‘The kingdom of God is within you’ (Lk. 17:12). For having in ourselves faith and the kingdom of God, we shall be able quickly to see and perceive the King of the Universe, the saving Word of the Father… nor let anyone… simply deceive himself, professing to have no such road, and therefore find a pretext for his godlessness. For we all have set foot upon it, and have it, even if we are not willing to travel by it, but rather swerve from it and go wrong, because of the pleasures of this life which attract from without. And if one were to ask, what road is this? I say that it is the soul of each one of us, and the intelligence which resides there. For by it alone can God be contemplated and perceived.”

St. Athanasius of Alexandria, Against the Heathen

