John Cassian: “this life of ours on earth is a kind of exile”

“A state of soul more exalted and more elevated will follow upon… prayer… We must be careful to aspire to this state of soul. This is what the beginning of the Lord’s prayer tells us when it says “Our Father” (Mt. 6:9). With our own voice we proclaim that the God, the Lord of the universe, is our Father and we thereby assert that we have been called out of the state of servitude to adoption as sons. To this we add “who are in heaven” and we do so to mark the fact that the delay we make during this life of ours on earth is a kind of exile keeping us very distant from our Father… let us hasten out of it and with all longing let us rush toward that domain which we proclaim to be the abode of our Father.”

St. John Cassian, Conferences

