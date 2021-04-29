“Dear God, Please help me to hate white people”

Dr. Chanequa Walker-Barnes

“If you’re ever wondering what kind of prayer demons would say, this one would fit the bill:

“Dear God,

Please help me to hate white people, or at least to want to hate them.

At least, I want to stop caring about them, individually and collectively.

I want to stop caring about their misguided, racist souls, to stop believing that they can be better, that they can stop being racist.”

—Amen. (I added that part.)

“As St Andy of Mayberry would say; “Now, don’t that beat just everything you ever heard?” I mean —seriously.

“I imagine that there’s some enterprising white liberal who will come up with a catchy tune for the lyrics. And then it will no doubt enter forthwith into the august hymnals of the mainstream Protestant denominations. Probably some Catholic seminaries would require an exegesis on it, as well. Anyway, why shouldn’t this screed be canonized? After all, that’s where we are as a nation anyway.”

Monomakhos

