“Woke Hollywood hates its own audience”

28 April 2021
“The Woketard stink is all over everything related to Hollywood and an overall entertainment industry that has made it stridently clear that its long history of entertaining the masses is over. It is no longer about putting on a good show. Instead, we will be lectured and shamed by elite assholes who think they are too important to sing, dance, and make us laugh.”  

“The unearned arrogance is bad enough, but you can also sense just how much Woke Hollywood hates its own audience, how much they all hate everyday people. This hate just pours out of them, every word and look. These idiots might not have much talent, charisma, or smarts, but they do carry an awful lot of hostility.”  

John Nolte

Read more here.

