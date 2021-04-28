Metropolitan Joanikii: “the moral purity and innocence of the children”

“We categorically oppose this upcoming event and we categorically stand in defense of the moral purity and innocence of the children and younger generation of Bulgaria. We consider it our duty to protect the traditional Bulgarian family as well. We emphasize that only marriage between a man and a woman is a constructive environment in which love between the two sexes and raising children is realized in God’s favor and bears fruit in accordance with God’s order in the world.

“Thus, the Orthodox faithful must not participate in this “procession of sin”:

“We call on our spiritual children not to participate in this procession of sin, which is a provocation to the Creator, the Church, the Fatherland, and life. We call on parents to protect their children and not to be indifferent to such corrupt practices, but to bring raise their children to be alert, dignified, literate in Christianity, and pious in life.

“The permissiveness of sin that characterizes such parades and lifestyles distorts the people’s perception of good and evil and perverts our God-given freedom:

“We oppose the public and immoral demonstration of the sin of Sodom, which has devastating consequences for the physical and spiritual health of the people. It is an abuse of the freedom given to man and a destruction of the traditional values ​​of the Bulgarian people. The Scriptures therefore teach us through the Apostle: All things are lawful unto me, but all things are not expedient (1 Cor. 6:12). The permissiveness of sin, which pervades gay parades, seduces young people and confuses people’s criteria for good and evil, for what is permitted and forbidden, for what is sacred and not sacred. And the human soul is a holy gift from God, which we must keep and develop into the likeness of God. There is no justification for any manifestation that defiles the human soul, that darkens it and distances it from the Light of the world—the Lord Jesus Christ. We cannot support “freedoms” that replace the essence of the family with fornication, love with depravity, the natural with the unnatural, health with destructive pleasures. Any deed that is contrary to God’s will is blasphemy and a fight against God. Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. For he that soweth to his flesh shall of the flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting (Gal. 6: 7-8). Let us not call God’s wrath upon us by wicked deeds, but let us pray with a pious life for God’s mercy on us, our homes, and our homeland.”

His Eminence Metropolitan Joanikii of Sliven (Bulgaria), having learned that a Gay Pride parade is scheduled for May 15th in his Diocese on the Black Sea coast.

