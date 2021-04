Maximos the Confessor: “the passions of the body and the soul’s godless thoughts”

.

“We must not only put bodily passions to death but also destroy the soul’s impassioned thoughts. Hence the Psalmist says, ‘Early in the morning I destroyed all the wicked of the earth, that I might cut off all evil-doers from the city of the Lord’ (Ps. 101:8) – that is, the passions of the body and the soul’s godless thoughts.”

St. Maximos the Confessor, The Philokalia

.

.

.

.

.

.

.