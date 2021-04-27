Peter of Damaskos: “totally unaware of God’s forbearance towards him”

The Rich Man and Lazarus

“The man seized by spiritual joy is astounded by the many blessings that God in his grace has bestowed on him, and he loves his Benefactor. But he who obdurately indulges in luxury and splendour, like the rich man (cf. Lk. 16:19), thinks that those consumed by fear and facing trials and temptation suffer in this way because of their sins, and in his comfort and complacency he despises them. He imagines that he deserves his easy life, although in fact he does not deserve it at all; for, blinded by his inane love for the ephemeral, he had made himself unworthy of the life held in store. He may even think that he has attained the state of love and on account of this has received greater benefits than others have. This shows that he is totally unaware of God’s forbearance towards him. For this reason he will find himself defenceless on the day of judgment and deservedly will hear the words, ‘You received your good things during your lifetime’ (Lk. 15:25).”

St. Peter of Damaskos, The Philokalia

