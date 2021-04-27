Christ Is Risen Indeed!

.

“After the sabbath, as the first day of the week was dawning, Mary Magdalene and the other Mary went to see the tomb. And suddenly there was a great earthquake; for an angel of the Lord, descending from heaven, came and rolled back the stone and sat on it. His appearance was like lightning, and his clothing white as snow. For fear of him the guards shook and became like dead men. But the angel said to the women, ‘Do not be afraid; I know that you are looking for Jesus who was crucified. He is not here; for he has been raised, as he said. Come, see the place where he lay. Then go quickly and tell his disciples, “He has been raised from the dead, and indeed he is going ahead of you to Galilee; there you will see him.” This is my message for you.’ So they left the tomb quickly with fear and great joy, and ran to tell his disciples. Suddenly Jesus met them and said, ‘Greetings!’ And they came to him, took hold of his feet, and worshipped him. Then Jesus said to them, ‘Do not be afraid; go and tell my brothers to go to Galilee; there they will see me.’” The Gospel according to Matthew, chapter 28, verses 1-10

Mary Magdalene and the other faithful women set out for the tomb on that first Easter morning, knowing full well that the stone that covered the entrance to the tomb was far beyond their ability to move aside. But yet they went anyway out of the conviction of their love for the Lord. They trusted that somehow a way would be found for them to be able to come to Jesus. And what a gift they discovered when they arrived! Not only was the massive stone rolled back, but the Lord they loved had risen from the dead!

There are stones in our own lives too, stones that are sometimes in our hearts, that prevent us from seeing that the Lord is risen and with us. Jesus who conquered death can also roll back the barriers that keep us from living free and faith filled lives. He can remove the stones that seem so impossible and show the new life that is here within us and around us.

“I know that my Redeemer lives,” this is the great cry of faith of the Old Testament Prophet Job. Probably, we all know something of the story of Job. His name is almost synonymous with one who suffers terrible tribulations and unbearable deprivation. But here in this prayer that rises from the midst of his suffering and misery, he gathers all the scattered resources of his trust and confidence in God.

We may never have to suffer to the extent that Job did, but wherever the pain and darkness of our life are, there is the place where we need our Redeemer to come to life in us. Where do you need to know that the Risen Lord is alive and with you? Is it in your illness or physical discomfort? In your grieving for a lost loved one? In loneliness? In your awareness of your weakness? Take a moment to be aware of that place in your life where you need Christ the most. He has only to be invited to come to life in your heart. All He asks is that you trust in Him as Job did.

Let us also be aware of the pain and misery and uncertainty of our brothers and sisters around the world, those who suffer from hunger, those who suffer from disease, those who suffer from war or the threat of war, and those who suffer from injustice. As Our Lord Jesus Christ suffers and dies in the suffering of the people of our world, so He will rise again as He did on that first Easter morning. Let us pray for the faith to believe in our hearts and to speak boldly that our Redeemer truly lives!

.

.

.

.

.

.

.