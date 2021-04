Robert Bork: “by deception or outright falsehood”

.

“A culture that is at once moralistic, self-righteous, alienated and in a minority will constantly be tempted to break the rules of political discourse—indeed to conduct its struggles in ways that preclude the use of the word “discourse” —and to gain its ends by deception or outright falsehood.”

Robert Bork, The Tempting of America: The Political Seduction of the Law

.

.

.

.

.

.

.