“Broken arrow is an appropriate call for red America”

“Broken arrow is an appropriate call for red America. Its position has been overrun by globalists and revolutionary Marxists disguised as Democrats. They have seized the presidency by devious means and are fully aligned with their fellow travelers in the media, government bureaucracy, Wall Street, and academia. Everywhere you look, the middle class and the traditional values that made America the envy of the world are under assault.

“Institutions that were thought to protect the common folk such as Conservative, Inc., and religious organizations have been ineffective if not down right useless. Even the courts, the supposed bedrock of the republic, have not just failed but have often proven as incendiary to the Constitution as any wild-eyed radical. As the last line of defense, what the people had, or at least thought they had, was elected government where the their will and concerns could be expressed. That is turning out to be a false hope. A critical mass of Congress is indebted to big money interests, and it is to their tune that our “representatives” dance. Plus, as was recently demonstrated, a national election can be stolen with nary a peep from authority figures or the media.”“

Peter Skurkiss

