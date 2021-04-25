Skip to content

Cyril of Alexandria: “anyone who receives the flesh of our Lord Jesus Christ”

25 April 2021
“…anyone who receives the flesh of our Lord Jesus Christ and drinks His precious blood, as He Himself says, comes to be one with Him, mixed and mingled with Him, as it were, through partaking of Him, so that He comes to be in Christ, as Christ in turn is in him… the smallest portion of the sacrament mingles our whole body with itself and fills it with its own energy.”

St. Cyril of Alexandria

