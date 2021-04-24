John Cassian: “it is the Lord who …”

“It is not our free will but ‘it is the Lord who sets the captive free’ (Ps. 145:7). It is not our own virtue but ‘it is the Lord who lifts up those who were laid low’ (Ps. 145:8). It is not application to reading but ‘it is the Lord who gives light to the blind’ (Ps. 145:8). It is not our cautiousness but ‘it is the Lord who protects the stranger’ (Ps. 145:9). It is not our endurance but ‘it is the Lord who raises or gives support to the fallen’ (Ps. 144:14).”

St. John Cassian, Conferences

