Skip to content

John Cassian: “it is the Lord who …”

24 April 2021
tags: , ,

.

“It is not our free will but ‘it is the Lord who sets the captive free’ (Ps. 145:7). It is not our own virtue but ‘it is the Lord who lifts up those who were laid low’ (Ps. 145:8). It is not application to reading but ‘it is the Lord who gives light to the blind’ (Ps. 145:8). It is not our cautiousness but ‘it is the Lord who protects the stranger’ (Ps. 145:9). It is not our endurance but ‘it is the Lord who raises or gives support to the fallen’ (Ps. 144:14).”

St. John Cassian, Conferences

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

<span>%d</span> bloggers like this: