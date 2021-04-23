Nikitas Stithatos: “humility, compunction and pure prayer”

.

“Nothing so inspires the soul with longing for God and love for one’s fellow beings as humility, compunction and pure prayer. Humility shatters the spirit and engenders tears, while by making us aware of the shortness of human life it teaches us to know the frailty of our limitations. Compunction purifies the intellect of materiality, illumines the eye of the heart, and makes the soul completely radiant. Pure prayer binds the whole person to God, making us share the life of the angels, allowing us to taste the sweetness of the immortal blessings of God, and bestowing on us the treasures of the great mysteries. Enkindling us with love, it gives us the courage to lay down our life for our friends (cf John 15:13), for we have transcended the body’s low estate.”

Nikitas Stithatos, The Philokalia

