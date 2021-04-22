“Mob rule has taken over”

“Mob rule has taken over in America, which means that law and order is dead, and the Constitutional right to due process has been shredded beyond recognition. It’s not so much that the left-wing mob knows that it can tamper with judges and juries with impunity. Rather, the mob is incited to tamper with juries and judges by the press arm of the Global American Empire, with the full weight and backing of the ruling class governing establishment of the Global American Empire.

“If there is any bright spot to what happened today, it is this: Americans should be completely purged of the illusion that a fair and just system still exists that will protect them from the predations of the Globalist American Empire. There is no fair system of “law and order” in America. There is only the arbitrary application of power for political purposes. “

