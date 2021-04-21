Kierkegaard: “the fundamental confusion in Pilate’s question”

.

“What is truth, and in what sense was Christ the truth? The first question, as is well known, was asked by Pilate (Jn. 18:38), and it is doubtful whether he ever really cared to have his question answered. Pilate asks Christ, ‘What is truth?’ That it did not occur to Pilate that Christ was the truth demonstrates precisely that he had no eye at all for the truth. Christ’s life was the truth (Jn. 14:6). To this end was Christ born, and for this purpose did He come into the world, that He should bear witness to the truth. What, then, is the fundamental confusion in Pilate’s question? It consists in this, that it occurred to him to question Christ in this way; for in questioning Christ he actually denounced himself; he revealed that Christ’s life had not illumined him.”

Soren Kierkegaard, Provocations

