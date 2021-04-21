Skip to content

Candace Owens: “No person can say that this was a fair trial”

21 April 2021
I am tempted to rant about what certainly looks to me to be a wrongful conviction of police officer Derek Chauvin yesterday. But I think though that I’ll do myself a favor and not rant. I’ll just post this video of Candace Owens speaking to Tucker Carlson last night.

  1. ctmiller8492 permalink
    21 April 2021 12:56 pm

    Morals should be questioned when we have to lock our doors 24-7 from CRIMINALS not the police yet the entire country is taking the side of criminals.

    I’m wondering just how immoral our country has become to expect law enforcement to have to bend over backwards for drug addicted criminals resisting arrest.

