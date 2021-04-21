Candace Owens: “No person can say that this was a fair trial”

I am tempted to rant about what certainly looks to me to be a wrongful conviction of police officer Derek Chauvin yesterday. But I think though that I’ll do myself a favor and not rant. I’ll just post this video of Candace Owens speaking to Tucker Carlson last night.

Full @TuckerCarlson Interview w/ @RealCandaceO Reacting To The Derek Chauvin Trial Verdict & Calling Out The Left's Use Of The Mob To Get What They Want



Candace Owens: "This was not a fair trial. No person can say this was a fair trial." pic.twitter.com/kDvu14OVFK — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) April 21, 2021

