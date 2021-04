Athanasius: “In the beginning wickedness did not exist”

“In the beginning wickedness did not exist. Nor indeed does it… in any way belong to man’s nature. But men later on began to contrive it, and to elaborate it to their own hurt. Whence also they devised the invention of idols, treating what was not as though it were.”

St. Athanasius of Alexandria, Against the Heathen

