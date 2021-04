Gregory Nazianzen: “The measure of His kindness”

“I seem indeed to hear that voice, from Him Who gathers together those who are broken, and welcomes the oppressed: I have given you up, and I will help you. In a little wrath I struck you, but with everlasting mercy I will glorify you (cf. Isa. 54:8). The measure of His kindness exceeds the measure of His discipline.”

St. Gregory Nazianzen

