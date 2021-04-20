“America’s Big Problem”

“America’s Big Problem: ruling class Snobs that won’t just shut up and go away but have to be continually digging up the American garden to plant the latest fashionable plant from the local nursery. Problem is that each succeeding generation of ruler Snobs has to blame the previous Snobs for all the government mistakes, so they can implement more stupid Snobby programs to fix the problems created by the previous crop of stupid Snob programs and Snobby cultural fashions.”

Christopher Chantrill

Read more here.

