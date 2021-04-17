Skip to content

Makarios of Egypt: “when the soul recognizes – what is indeed the truth”

17 April 2021
“… when the soul recognizes – what is indeed the truth – that all its good actions for God’s sake, together with all its understanding and knowledge, are to be ascribed to God alone and that everything should be attributed to Him, then God accepts this as the greatest gift that man can make, as the offering that is most precious in His eyes.”

St. Makarios of Egypt, The Philokalia

