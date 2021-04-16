Dionysius: “the gift of divine Light”

“Our way of life is not predetermined and the free will of those benefiting from the gift of divine Light does not take away from such light its attribute of being a providential source of enlightenment. What actually happens is this. The dissimilarity of the intelligent sights either make the overflowing gift of light of the Father’s goodness completely unpartaken and unbestowed, because of their resistance, or there is an unequal participation in these gifts in large or small amounts, in clarity or obscurity. And in the meantime the shining well-spring of all this continues to be single and simple, forever the same and forever overflowing.”

St. Dionysius the Areopagite

