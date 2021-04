Theodoros the Great Ascetic: “an ally rather than an adversary”

“… those who have crucified themselves together with their passions and desires, and who proclaim the death of Jesus in their mortal flesh (cf. II Cor. 4:10), have made the flesh tractable and obedient to the law of God, so that it proves an ally rather than an adversary?”

St. Theodoros the Great Ascetic, The Philokalia

