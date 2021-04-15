Symeon the New Theologian: “Apart from works the demons also believe”

.

“Unbelievers, those who believe with difficulty, or believe in part, are those who do not show their faith through works. Apart from works the demons also believe (Jms. 2:19) and confess Christ to be God and Master. ‘We know who you are’ (Mk. 1:24), they say, ‘You are the Son of God’ (Mt. 8:29), and elsewhere, ‘These men are servants of the Most High God’ (Acts 16:17). Yet such faith will not benefit the demons, nor even humans. This faith is of no use, for it is dead?”

St. Symeon the New Theologian, The Discourses

