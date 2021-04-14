Skip to content

Gregory of Nyssa: “To look to the cross”

14 April 2021
“There is one antidote for evil passions: the purification of our souls which takes place through the mystery of godliness. The chief act of faith in this mystery is to look to Him who suffered the passion for us. The cross is the passion, so that whoever looks to it? is not harmed by the poison of desire. To look to the cross means to render one’s whole life dead and crucified to the world.”

St. Gregory of Nyssa, The Life of Moses

