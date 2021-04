Arnold Toynbee: “denying with our lips what we are doing with our hands”

“We are at present working discreetly with all our might to wrest this mysterious force called sovereignty out of the clutches of the local nation states of the world. All the time we are denying with our lips what we are doing with our hands.”



Professor Arnold Toynbee, June 1931, in a speech delivered to the Institute for the Study of International Affairs in Copenhagen.

