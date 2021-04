Gregory Palamas: “popularity brings such injury”

“… the passion for popularity brings such injury upon those it masters that it shipwrecks faith itself. Our Lord confirms this when He says, ‘How can you have faith in Me when you receive honour from one another and do not seek for the honour that comes from the only God?’ (cf. Jn. 5:44).”

St. Gregory Palamas, The Philokalia

