“the New Evil Empire”

12 April 2021
“Orthodox Christians in Ukraine and Russia are expressing their shock at how America has now become the New Evil Empire, promoting abortion and privileges for perverts, with their aggressive pro-homosexual agenda, bullying African governments to legalize abortion and homosexuality, and sending generous aid to radical Middle Eastern governments which severely persecute the Christian Church.

“There are people in the West that want to remove everything related to Christ from public view, just as the Communists did during the Soviet enslavement of Russia.”

Read more here.

