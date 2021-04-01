Athanasius Mitilinaios: “how will one confess the name of Christ and not bow down to the Antichrist?”

.

“During former times of persecution my beloved, a bodily form of torture was certain, but there was never any sort of direct influence (alteration) of the mind and soul. In the martyrdom of the last days, there will be a manipulation of the soul, and the methods used will be most satanic. Why?

“Because they will inject chemical substances inside of you (vaccines). That will paralyze your nous, your volition, your freedom, It will alter your sense of personal feeling, and detract (misdirect) your mind/nous. These things have been tested and are widely known!

“Having said this, how will one confess the name of Christ and not bow down to the Antichrist?

“What a terrifying form of martyrdom! That is why, fleeing is necessary! I repeat once more. Fleeing will be necessary. Because we do not know if we can endure such a type of martyrdom.

“How will we react? What will be our stance, disposition, and desire when they inject us with such chemicals?

“Another element is delusion. At least the ancient martyrs clearly knew the difference between Christianity and idolatry. He knew that as a Christian he was faced against idolatry and had to put up a fight! Now Christianity (and the Church administrations) have become secularized – things are not so clear anymore!

“The faith has become compromised and vague! One of the most fascinating and captivating elements will be that of miracle-working. The Antichrist will do many miracles. The pagans did not perform miracles!

“In General, the deception will prevail and the truth will be indistinguishable for secularized Christians.

That’s why our Lord says, ‘And many false Christ’s and prophets will arise, that will work marvelous signs and wonders, so as to deceive even the elect.’”

Elder Athanasius Mitilinaios

