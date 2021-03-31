St. Peter of Damaskos: “He who wishes to inherit the kingdom of heaven”

“He who wishes to inherit the kingdom of heaven, yet does not patiently endure what befalls him, shows himself ungrateful. For he was created by God’s grace, has received all things in this world, awaits what is to come, and has been called to reign with Christ eternally, who has honoured him, in spite of his nothingness, with such great gifts, visible and invisible, to the extent even of shedding His most precious blood for him, not asking anything from him at all except that he should choose to receive His blessings.”

St. Peter of Damaskos, The Philokalia

