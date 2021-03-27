Skip to content

Maximos the Confessor: “When a man’s intellect is constantly with God”

27 March 2021
“When a man’s intellect is constantly with God, his desire grows beyond all measure into an intense longing for God and his incensiveness is completely transformed into divine love. For by continual participation in the divine radiance his intellect becomes totally filled with light; and when it has reintegrated its passible aspect, it redirects this aspect towards God, filling it with an incomprehensible and intense longing for Him and with unceasing love, thus drawing it entirely away from worldly things to the divine.”

St. Maximos the Confessor, The Philokalia

